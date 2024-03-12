Listen Live
'Black Twitter': Hulu Doc Coming Soon

‘Black Twitter’: Hulu Doc Coming Soon

Published on March 12, 2024

‘Black Twitter’ Hulu Doc Coming Soon

Many say that Twitter wouldn’t have been as big as it is if it wasn’t for Black Twitter, and because of that, a docuseries of the phenomenon is coming to Hulu.
The three-part docuseries Black Twitter: A People’s History will follow “the rise, movements, voices, and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force
in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.”

The docuseries will feature some of the biggest names in social media, podcasting, and entertainment. The trailer for the docuseries dropped today.
Learn more about the history and legacy of Black Twitter when the docuseries premieres on Hulu on May 9.
What’s your favorite social media platform and why?

