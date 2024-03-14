Listen Live
Bruno Mars: TV Special Is On The Way

Bruno Mars: TV Special Is On The Way

March 14, 2024

A Bruno Mars TV Special Is On The Way

Bruno Mars is getting his own TV Special

The show will be called “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo.”

“Instead of taking the stage, Mars and his band will perform from atop the venue’s iconic marquee,” Grammy Awards states.

The show will air on CBS on Nov. 29th.

  • What songs do you hope he sings?

 

