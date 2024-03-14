A Bruno Mars TV Special Is On The Way
Bruno Mars is getting his own TV Special
The show will be called “Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live At The Apollo.”
“Instead of taking the stage, Mars and his band will perform from atop the venue’s iconic marquee,” Grammy Awards states.
The show will air on CBS on Nov. 29th.
- What songs do you hope he sings?
