Cincinnati: Today Is Pi Day

Published on March 14, 2024

Pi Day is March 14th.

And many brands have deals for the day.

At 7-Eleven, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can get a pizza for $3.14.

Papa John’s Garlic Epic Stuffed Crust pizza starts at just $13.99 for Pi Day.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings will have 10-inch large cheese pizzas for $3.14

BJ’s restaurants will have mini one-topping pizza for  $3.14.

Burger King customers can get Hershey’s Sundae Pie with a purchase of $3.14 or more.

  • Which deal do you want to take advantage of?

