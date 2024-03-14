Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to grab your green fits, Liquid IVs, and walking shoes— St. Patrick’s Weekend is here! With St. Patrick’s Day landing on a Sunday in 2024, venues have created a slew of activities and events to enjoy starting as soon as Thursday, March 14. Rich in Irish heritage and vibrant local culture, the Queen City is the perfect place to celebrate your St. Paddy’s holiday. Whether you’re searching for bar crawls, traditional pubs, lively parades, or family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of some of the best places to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend in Cincinnati.

On March 16, bagpipers, dancers, floats, and more will walk along West Mehring and Freedom led by Grand Marshal Betsy Ross. The parade will start at noon from the corner of Mehring Way and Central Avenue.

The Green Mile is “half bar crawl, half cultural experience”. Hosted by Cincinnati Young Black Professionals, Green Mile is celebrating their 10th anniversary. This kicks off Saturday, March 16th at 12 p.m. Starting point is Revel Wine Bar. Stops include Cobblestone OTR, Queen City Exchange, Rusconi, and Love on Fourth. There are no tickets needed or cover charge at any location. Green tea shot specials will be available.

March 16-17, Fountain Square Downtown will host a whole weekend of St. Patrick’s festivities. Live music, bar specialities, and festive food will be available. This is a family-friendly activity.

Queer-friendly bar crawl on Saturday, March 16th from 4-10 p.m. in OTR. Starting point/check-in is at Mecca OTR. Bar stops include Bloom OTR, Liberty’s Bar and Bottle Shop, Mecca OTR, MOTR, Pins Mechanical Co., Queen City Exchange, The Flock, and The Hub. There will be an after party at Bloom OTR until midnight. Tickets are $20 for individuals or $15 with a group purchase and include two drinks.

The largest gathering of leprechauns on The Banks! Bars include Killer Queen, Red Leprechaun, The Stretch, Holy Grail, Tin Roof, Fishbowl, Jefferson Social. Starts noon on Saturday, March 16th.

Who doesn’t love a good patio party? Rosedale will host an outdoor party both Saturday & Sunday starting at 1 p.m. Specials include $3 green beer and $6 green tea shots. Ages 21-up only.

Not in the mood to crawl? Or you have to work during all the daytime festivities? CINEMA OTR has you covered with a late night move! The evening starts at 9 p.m.. There is no cover charge.

