Is Porsha Williams Rekindling Romance With Ex Dennis McKinley Amid Divorce from Simon?

| 03.15.24
Porsha Williams is making headlines as she makes her comeback to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, with rumors swirling about a possible reconciliation with her ex, Dennis McKinley.

Sources close to the reality star have hinted that Porsha and Dennis, who co-parent their daughter, may be rekindling their romance amid Porsha’s split from Simon Guobadia. It’s said that Porsha has been finding solace and support in Dennis during her divorce proceedings.

According to insiders, Dennis has always been a constant presence in Porsha’s life, and their bond seems stronger than ever. While they haven’t officially confirmed their relationship status, recent sightings of them together, like cheering on their daughter at a soccer game, suggest a positive shift in their dynamic.
Porsha and Dennis initially went public with their relationship in 2018 and welcomed a daughter together. Despite their past breakup, they’ve maintained a healthy co-parenting relationship. Porsha’s recent divorce from Simon Guobadia has sparked curiosity about her personal life, especially with her return to RHOA for Season 16 as part of an expanded deal with Bravo.
