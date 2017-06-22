Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Two Not Guilty Hold Outs Saved Bill Cosby From Prison

Find out the details.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Bill Cosby Preliminary Hearing

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Everyone was shocked that Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault case ended in a mistrial — now we know why the star was ultimately set free.

TMZ reports that jurors reportedly voted to convict the comedian on two counts of sexual assault by a vote of 10 – 2. However, one juror told ABC News that ten of the jurors believed Cosby digitally penetrated Andrea Constand without her consent, and also believed he drugged her. On the third count, that she was unconscious or unaware, the vote was 11 – 1 in favor of acquittal.

The unidentified juror also revealed that when they first went into the jury deliberation room, they took a straw vote and “overwhelmingly voted to find Cosby not guilty.” But clearly, a lot of minds were changed by the end of the trial. The insider added that things got heated in the deliberation room (after 52 hours of deliberation), but in the end, the two jurors who felt Cosby was not guilty did not budge, so a mistrial was declared.

The juror declined to identify the holdouts.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

Continue reading PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!

PHOTOS OF THE DAY 1/24/13: Bill Cosby, Common, Chelsea Handler & More!


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 3 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 5 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 5 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 6 months ago
12.23.16
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus…
 7 months ago
11.28.16
Photos