Usher, Fantasia Barrino, Color Purple Honored At 55th NAACP Image Awards [VIDEOS]

Usher, Fantasia Barrino, ‘Color Purple’ Honored At 55th NAACP Image Awards

The film adaptation of the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” received well-deserved recognition at the NAACP Image Awards, winning multiple awards including

Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Ensemble Cast, and Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.

Director Blitz Bazawule also won for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture). Newcomer Phylicia Pearl Mpasi won for Outstanding Breakthrough

Performance in a Motion Picture.

Colman Domingo and Taraji P. Henson won acting awards for their roles in the film, with Fantasia winning for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Despite high expectations, the film did not receive many nominations at other major awards shows, like the Academy Awards. Other NAACP winners included Usher for

the Entertainer of the Year and the President’s Awards.