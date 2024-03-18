Listen Live
Amber Rose Wants $20 Million From Kanye West for Influencing My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Album

Amber Rose: Wants $20 Million From Kanye West for Influencing My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Album

Published on March 18, 2024

Amber Rose recently stated in an interview that she believes she should receive $20 million from Kanye West for influencing his 2010 album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.
Rose claims she should have been compensated for being Kanye’s muse during the album’s creation and for using her likeness in the project. She also suggested Nicki Minaj for a track on the album but felt she needed to receive proper credit for her contributions.

“I should’ve gotten money for the wax figure that he used without my consent. Butt naked! But I didn’t get nothing,” said Amber.
The article also discusses Kanye West’s tumultuous journey from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to Yeezus and his subsequent albums.
Do you think the women Kanye dates should receive compensation for their image, likeness, and any influence over his music and visuals?

