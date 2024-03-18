100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Prom SZN! Let Incognito & DJ Misses hook you up on the fit! 101.1 The WIZ + Posted on the Corner are giving you a chance to win a $500 prom voucher to Kotsovos— every single week! To enter for your chance to win, text the keyword “PROM” to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.

Tap in with POTC every weekday at 7 P.M.!

The post Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway was originally published on wiznation.com