Inc & Misses Prom Hook Up Giveaway

Published on March 18, 2024

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
Source: iOne Creative Services / Radio One Cincinnati


It’s Prom SZN! Let Incognito & DJ Misses hook you up on the fit! 101.1 The WIZ + Posted on the Corner are giving you a chance to win a $500 prom voucher to Kotsovos— every single week! To enter for your chance to win, text the keyword “PROM” to 24042. Text club and esign terms may apply.

Tap in with POTC every weekday at 7 P.M.!

