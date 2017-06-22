Remy Ma Is Planning To Help Women With Fertility Struggles

Remy Ma got candid with Essence on Monday when she detailed her fertility struggles. She experienced a condition called ectopic pregnancy, where the baby attaches itself to the fallopian tubes instead of the uterus. Remy was able to get treatment, however, she understood some women might not be able to afford it. Now, the rapper is working to change that.
“I’m trying to start my own fund right now,” she said, “so that women who are like me, or have a similar situation to me, but they can’t afford it, could possibly get these procedures done and have children, because as a woman, that’s one of the things that you can do that no other being can do.”
Remy then went on to call out pro-life politicians who’ve done little to make fertility treatment covered under health insurance. “If you’re pro-life, why would you not set up something so women who can’t conceive and women who want to be mothers and women who want to have children can do so?” she questioned.
You can check out more on what Remy Ma has to say below.
