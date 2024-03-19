CLOSE
GloRilla Gains Presidential Fan During Women’s History Month Event At The White House
GloRilla recently visited the White House for a Women’s History Month event and met President Joe Biden, sharing photos and videos on Instagram.
“Yeah Joe!” she said to the tune of her blockbuster, “Yeah Glo!”
“Well that’s Joe, but yeah, you!” he said in return.
- If you met the president, what would you say to him?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72
-
"We Them Ones" Winning Weekend!
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
D.L.’s Top 10 Hilarious Signs That He Watches Too Many Adult Films