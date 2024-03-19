Listen Live
GloRilla: Gains Presidential Fan During Women’s History Month Event At The White House

Published on March 19, 2024

GloRilla Gains Presidential Fan During Women’s History Month Event At The White House
GloRilla recently visited the White House for a Women’s History Month event and met President Joe Biden, sharing photos and videos on Instagram.
“Yeah Joe!” she said to the tune of her blockbuster, “Yeah Glo!”
“Well that’s Joe, but yeah, you!” he said in return.
  • If you met the president, what would you say to him?

