Published on March 19, 2024

Krispy Kreme Has Spring Fever
Krispy Kreme is ready for spring with the debut of their all-new 2024 Spring Minis Collection.
The treats launch today for a limited time at participating locations across the United States, and include four Easter-themed flavors.
There are Mini Birds Nest doughnuts featuring Cadbury Mini Eggs on a mini original glazed doughnut with chocolate buttercream and spring sprinkles.

There’s also a Strawberry Egg doughnut, a Robin’s Egg doughnut, and a Hatching Chick doughnut, all appropriately decorated.
Selected grocery stores will offer assortments of the new line as well.
  • What’s your favorite Easter candy?

