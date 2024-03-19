Bruno Mars: $50-Million Gambling Debt Denied By Casino Company

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

MGM denied rumors of Bruno Mars’ $50-million gambling debt, stating the reports are false and that the singer has no debt with the company.

Mars’ partnership with MGM is “strong, and they look forward to creating more memorable experiences together.”

MGM’s message continued, “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

NewsNation was the first to report the debt allegations, claiming Mars owed MGM millions of dollars. Mars has been open about his gambling experiences, including losing money at a young age and playing cards to pay rent before fame.