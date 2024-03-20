Listen Live
Entertainment

Eminem: Makes Rare Public Appearance To Support Dr. Dre At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Eminem: Makes Rare Public Appearance To Support Dr. Dre At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Dr. Dre at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony
Eminem made a rare appearance to support Dr. Dre as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Dre expressed gratitude for his fans’ support and hinted at more to come in his career.

Also in attendance were 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Big Boy, and Jimmy Iovine, among others.
During his acceptance speech, Dre told his fans, “I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.”
Who should Dr. Dre work with before he retires?

RELATED TAGS

Appearance at ceremony Dr. Dre Eminem Hollywood walk of fame Makes Public rare support TO

More from 100.3
Trending
Eminem - Black Music Month
Entertainment

Eminem: Makes Rare Public Appearance To Support Dr. Dre At Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

Rachel Reeves, Labour's Shadow Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Visits A Haven Holiday Park In Filey
Food & Drink

Cincinnati: Today Is Pi Day

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Climate & Environment

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close