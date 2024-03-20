100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance to Support Dr. Dre at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eminem made a rare appearance to support Dr. Dre as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Dre expressed gratitude for his fans’ support and hinted at more to come in his career.

Also in attendance were 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, Big Boy, and Jimmy Iovine, among others.

During his acceptance speech, Dre told his fans, “I’m incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you’re still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that. Thank you so much. Which is really good, because I’m nowhere near done. You better believe there’s a lot more coming.”

Who should Dr. Dre work with before he retires?