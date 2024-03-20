100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Kelce In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot

Travis Kelce is in talks with Amazon Prime Video to host a reboot of the game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’

‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’ originally ran on Fox from 2007 to 2009 and featured contestants answering grade-school questions alongside actual fifth graders

while comedian Jeff Foxworthy served as the host.

There have since been several reboots of the show, including one in 2015 on Fox with Jeff Foxworthy as the host and another in 2019 on Nickelodeon with John Cena

hosting.

According to an interview, the new show would feature celebrity guests answering questions alongside contestants instead of children.

If Kelce does agree to this deal, he could tape all the episodes in the off-season so it doesn’t interfere with the Chiefs’ season.