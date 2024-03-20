Listen Live
Entertainment

Travis Kelce: In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot

Travis Kelce: In Talks To Host 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?' Reboot

Published on March 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Travis Kelce In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot
Travis Kelce is in talks with Amazon Prime Video to host a reboot of the game show ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’
‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’ originally ran on Fox from 2007 to 2009 and featured contestants answering grade-school questions alongside actual fifth graders
while comedian Jeff Foxworthy served as the host.

There have since been several reboots of the show, including one in 2015 on Fox with Jeff Foxworthy as the host and another in 2019 on Nickelodeon with John Cena

hosting.
According to an interview, the new show would feature celebrity guests answering questions alongside contestants instead of children.
If Kelce does agree to this deal, he could tape all the episodes in the off-season so it doesn’t interfere with the Chiefs’ season.
  • What’s your favorite game show?

More from 100.3
Trending
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Entertainment

Travis Kelce: In Talks To Host ‘Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?’ Reboot

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Lifestyle

Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati

Rachel Reeves, Labour's Shadow Chancellor Of The Exchequer, Visits A Haven Holiday Park In Filey
Food & Drink

Cincinnati: Today Is Pi Day

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Climate & Environment

Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close