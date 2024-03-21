Listen Live
Beyoncé: Saddles Up In Latex Catsuit With American Flag For ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album Cover

Published on March 21, 2024

Beyoncé's visuals for her upcoming "Cowboy Carter" are steamy and very much giving, "sexy cowgirl."

Published on March 21, 2024

Beyoncé’s visuals for her upcoming “Cowboy Carter” are steamy and very much giving, “sexy cowgirl.”
The singer released news of her album alongside a photo of her riding side-saddle on a white horse in a red, white, and blue latex, cowboy-inspired shirt, pants, and high-heeled boots. He is seen holding an American flag.
In one alternative visual, Beyoncé poses nude, only covered in a pageant sash with “Act II” and “Beyince,” her mother’s maiden and cousin Angie’s last name, stamped across the front.

Her hair was in long beaded braids, something that Erykah Badu took offense to. The godmother of neo-soul reposted the picture with the caption, “Hmmm.” Last year, she also condemned Beyoncé for wearing similar big, wide-brimmed hats, which Erykah and Pharrell had previously made popular.
What do you think of Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” looks?

Beyonce

