Black Business Spotlight: Nicole Stewart

Published on March 21, 2024

100.3 Cincy’s R&B Station and Walker Funeral Home proudly present the Black Business Spotlight. This month, we are highlighting Nicole Stewart, CEO of Gentle Touch, a home health agency. Nicole has carved her own path, fueled by faith, determination, and perseverance. Alongside her successful home health agency, Nicole operates other thriving businesses in the Tri-State area, including a vintage consignment shop and a scooter rental service.

With over 20 years of CNA experience, Nicole brings professionalism, compassion, and respect to every aspect of Gentle Touch. Her agency also offers a startup workshop for those interested in beginning their own agency. Nicole is passionate about empowering others and providing encouragement. As a Cincinnati native, she believes that leadership begins right within your own community.

In her spare time, Nicole enjoys traveling, spending quality time with her husband, their four children and four grandchildren, attending church, and reading. Her new found hobby that she truly loves, is empowering others and being a person that speaks with encouragement. Being a Cincinnati native, Nicole believes that leadership begins right within your own community.

Learn more about Gentle Touch here: https://wearegentletouch.com/

