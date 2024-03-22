Listen Live
Oreo: Dropping New Flavor

Published on March 22, 2024

Oreo is debuting a new flavor.
The new Oreo churro cookie arrives Wednesday, March 27, at stores nationwide.
The snack features “churro flavor creme and delicious sugar inclusions” sandwiched between two fried dough-flavored cookies.
The Oreo churro cookie will be available for a limited time, though the company hasn’t said for how long.
  • Is there any flavor of Oreo that you want that hasn’t been invented yet?
  • What?

