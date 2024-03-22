Listen Live
Cedric The Entertainer & Toni Braxton: Dish On Their New Las Vegas Show

Cedric The Entertainer & Toni Braxton: Dish On Their New Las Vegas Show

Published on March 22, 2024

Cedric the Entertainer and Toni Braxton Dish on Their New Las Vegas Show
Cedric the Entertainer and Toni Braxton discuss their collaboration on the new show “Love & Laughter” at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas in an interview with E! News.
The longtime friends are excited about working together and bringing their unique talents to the stage.
Cedric and Toni talk about the dynamic and fun-filled experience audiences can expect from the show. “Vegas was looking for something different,” says Cedric. “Toni

and I have been friends for a long time, so we thought this would be a great way to perform.”
April 27 is the date for the “Love & Laughter” show. Tickets are available now.
  • What do you think about the Cedric the Entertainer/Toni Braxton combo?

