Published on March 22, 2024

Monica Has Called Out Ray J Over Concert Talk
Monica has just informed Ray J that he needs to keep her name out when discussing a potential tour featuring her and Brandy.
Monica called him out after Ray J after he discussed a potential tour featuring the ladies.
In a lengthy social media post, Monica said, “@rayj, I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would be both necessary and r
respectful!”
During his interview, Ray J mentioned that the tour could bring in $100 million for each lady.
  • Do you think a tour featuring Brandy and Monica will ever happen?
  • Who else would you want to perform on the tour?

