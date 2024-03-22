CLOSE
Monica Has Called Out Ray J Over Concert Talk
Monica has just informed Ray J that he needs to keep her name out when discussing a potential tour featuring her and Brandy.
Monica called him out after Ray J after he discussed a potential tour featuring the ladies.
In a lengthy social media post, Monica said, “@rayj, I’m kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public! A private conversation would be both necessary and r
respectful!”
During his interview, Ray J mentioned that the tour could bring in $100 million for each lady.
- Do you think a tour featuring Brandy and Monica will ever happen?
- Who else would you want to perform on the tour?
