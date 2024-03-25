CLOSE
Usher Marks 20th Anniversary Of His All-Time Hit ‘Confessions’
‘Confessions’ is thought by many to be Usher’s biggest album.
He cemented his legacy when it dropped back in 2004, and he is now celebrating its’ 20th anniversary.
On Saturday (March 23), the R&B icon shared a video montage on Instagram and said, “20 years ago today, we dropped the iconic ‘Confessions’ album, which is now
14x Platinum. Making it the highest RIAA certified album by a male soloist released this century.”
“The love and support from my Day 1s has been nothing short of incredible. Thank you for rocking with me through every lyric, every beat, and every confession. Here’s
to the memories, the vibes, and the timeless music that continues to move us. Let’s keep making history!!”
- What is your favorite song by Usher?
