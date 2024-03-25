CLOSE
Cardi B In Shock Over How Fast Her Kids Are Growing Up
Cardi B is reflecting on being a mother.
On Saturday, the rapper took to her Instagram Stories to share a few photos of her two children with her estranged husband Offset.
The rappers share 5-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.
One of the shots showed Kulture sitting in a director’s chair and playfully shrugging at the camera, under which Cardi wrote, “Getting big on me” with a sad face emoji.
Beneath another pic, she said, “I miss my babies.”
If you have kids, what is the hardest part of being a parent for you?
