Cardi B In Shock Over How Fast Her Kids Are Growing Up

Cardi B is reflecting on being a mother.

On Saturday, the rapper took to her Instagram Stories to share a few photos of her two children with her estranged husband Offset.

The rappers share 5-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

One of the shots showed Kulture sitting in a director’s chair and playfully shrugging at the camera, under which Cardi wrote, “Getting big on me” with a sad face emoji.

Beneath another pic, she said, “I miss my babies.”

