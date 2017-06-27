Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of The Billboard Charts

That Rih Rih reign wont let up.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


Rihanna probably couldn’t stop winning even if she tried.

After making history by coming in third on the list of artists with the most number-one songs on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart (10 or more), the bad gal is breaking records again.

Rihanna is the first woman artist in 12 weeks to have a song in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. With her DJ Khaled assisted song, “Wild Thoughts,” landing at number four on, Rih Rih breaks the longest women-less drought on the chart since 1972. The song became the first hit to showcase female vocals since Taylor Swift and Zayn‘s “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” which charted three months ago.

Now that’s Black girl magic. Congrats, Rihanna!

Miu Miu : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2014-2015

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

6 photos Launch gallery

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Continue reading This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

This Is Why Rihanna and Lupita Need to Join Forces

Leave it to the Internet to turn #FlashbackFriday into a potential movie pitch session. A three-year-old photo has been making its rounds on social media of Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna sitting pretty in the front row of a Paris fashion week. Twitter pitched an entire action-comedy story-line based on the gorgeous pic. See below: Even Lupita herself is down to play the brilliant best friend to Rihanna's scamming diva character. Check out Twitter's reaction to an imaginary Rihanna and Lupita film.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 5 hours ago
06.27.17
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 4 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
Photos