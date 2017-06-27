[Video] Kendrick Lamar Drops The Visual For “Element”

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @rnbcincy
It’s a lot of slapping, punching, fighting and blood in Kendrick Lamar‘s new video but don’t worry, it’s safe for work. Kung Fu Kenny scraps and raps in the visual for his single “Element.” Yea, thats the one were Kendrick’s wants to look sexy when he smacks someone.
Check out the visual above.
