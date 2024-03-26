CLOSE
McDonald’s To Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide By The End Of 2026
McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are teaming up for a nationwide collaboration to bring Krispy Kreme doughnuts to McDonald’s menus across the country by the end of 2026.
The partnership aims to offer customers a delightful combination of doughnuts and McCafé beverages.
The rollout will start with three popular Krispy Kreme doughnuts available individually or in boxes of six, including the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled.
Following a successful test run in Kentucky, the nationwide expansion will see Krispy Kreme treats at McDonald’s locations nationwide.
- Do you think adding donuts to McDonald’s menu will take away from their breakfast sandwiches?
More from 100.3
-
Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains 'King Of R&B' Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary
-
Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati