McDonald’s To Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide By The End Of 2026

McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are teaming up for a nationwide collaboration to bring Krispy Kreme doughnuts to McDonald’s menus across the country by the end of 2026.

The partnership aims to offer customers a delightful combination of doughnuts and McCafé beverages.

The rollout will start with three popular Krispy Kreme doughnuts available individually or in boxes of six, including the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled.

Following a successful test run in Kentucky, the nationwide expansion will see Krispy Kreme treats at McDonald’s locations nationwide.