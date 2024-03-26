DIDDY: Homeland Security Raids Diddy’s Homes

CLOSE
Homeland Security Raids Diddy’s Homes
Today was not a good day for Diddy.
Homeland Security raided his homes in L.A., Miami, and New York in connection with the investigation of his alleged sex trafficking.
News of the raid first broke on TMZ. According to a statement from Homeland Security, its L.A., Miami, and New York offices put the raids together jointly.
Photos have begun circulating showing his sons, Christian and Quincy, in handcuffs as investigators continued their investigation.
Homeland Security will give further information later, but there has been no word from Diddy or his team on the incidents.
- What are your thoughts on what’s happening to Diddy?
More from 100.3
-
Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains 'King Of R&B' Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
WKRC Local 12 Anchor, John Lomax, Dies at 72
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Senate Democrats Reintroduce John Lewis Voting Rights Act Ahead Of Bloody Sunday Anniversary
-
Where To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Weekend in Cincinnati