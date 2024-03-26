Listen Live
DIDDY: Homeland Security Raids Diddy's Homes

DIDDY: Homeland Security Raids Diddy’s Homes

Published on March 26, 2024

Homeland Security Raids Diddy’s Homes

Today was not a good day for Diddy.
Homeland Security raided his homes in L.A., Miami, and New York in connection with the investigation of his alleged sex trafficking.
News of the raid first broke on TMZ. According to a statement from Homeland Security, its L.A., Miami, and New York offices put the raids together jointly.
Photos have begun circulating showing his sons, Christian and Quincy, in handcuffs as investigators continued their investigation.

Homeland Security will give further information later, but there has been no word from Diddy or his team on the incidents.
  • What are your thoughts on what’s happening to Diddy?

