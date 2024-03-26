100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Mariah Carey Receives SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

Mariah Carey has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for her accomplishments as one of the most streamed recording artists in the organization’s history.

With a career spanning decades, Carey is known for her distinctive vocal range and has sold over 200 million albums worldwide.

She has received numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards and Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” and “Icon” awards.

Carey’s recently announced “The Celebration of Mimi Live” Las Vegas residency, which opens April 12 at Dolby Park Live at Park MGM and runs through April 27.

