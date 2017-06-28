Did Brandy And Her New Boo Sir The Baptist Split Already?

It looks like Brandy is on the market again — at least judging by her recent Instagram posts.

The singer, who revealed her new beau, Sir The Baptist, on social media just a few months ago, may be done with him already.

The Dope Artist from Chicago and the Talented Artist/ Actress from McComb, Mississippi. @sirthebaptist @4everbrandy #TheGoldStandard #Brandy #SirTheBaptist A post shared by Kodaklens Office (@kodaklensoffice) on May 10, 2017 at 8:12pm PDT

Brandy has removed every photo of her and Baptist from her Instagram page and replaced it with cryptic messages alluding to the fact that things have ended for the couple, and not on a high note.

On Tuesday night, the singer posted:

F*** outta here!!! #Message —don't ever let nobody threatening you. Call their f***king #bluff …. this is some #38 shit!! You just met #BRANDY💣 A post shared by b r 🎤n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Jun 27, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

News of the split comes just after Brandy was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after falling unconscious on a plane.

For a minute, it seemed like Bran was almost in a happy place while dating Baptist. But as the saying goes, “Almost doesn’t count.”