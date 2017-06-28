Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Did Brandy And Her New Boo Sir The Baptist Split Already?

You be the judge.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Republic Records Private GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty

It looks like Brandy is on the market again — at least judging by her recent Instagram posts.

The singer, who revealed her new beau, Sir The Baptist, on social media just a few months ago, may be done with him already.

Brandy has removed every photo of her and Baptist from her Instagram page and replaced it with cryptic messages alluding to the fact that things have ended for the couple, and not on a high note.

On Tuesday night, the singer posted:

News of the split comes just after Brandy was rushed to the hospital earlier this month after falling unconscious on a plane.

For a minute, it seemed like Bran was almost in a happy place while dating Baptist. But as the saying goes, “Almost doesn’t count.”

2013 Breakups: Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits This Year (PHOTOS)

21 photos Launch gallery

2013 Breakups: Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits This Year (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 2013 Breakups: Celebrity Couples Who’ve Called It Quits This Year (PHOTOS)

2013 Breakups: Celebrity Couples Who've Called It Quits This Year (PHOTOS)


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 days ago
06.27.17
black music month 2016
RNB Cincy Celebrates: Black Music Month
 4 weeks ago
06.06.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 3 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 4 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 6 months ago
12.28.16
Photos