Here’s Everything We Know About Rihanna’s New Mystery Man

Check out the steamy pics of Rih and her new boo.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 hour ago
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Rihanna‘s got her groove back. Steamy photos of the singer and a new man getting hot and heavy in a swimming pool have made their rounds on the Internet, quickly becoming everyone’s summer bae goals.

But Rih’s man is not just some random guy who got lucky with one of the sexiest stars on the planet. According to The Sun, Hassan Jameel is the deputy president and vice chairman of family business Abdul Latif Jameel, one of the biggest companies in the world.

#Rihanna's new boo is Hassan Jameel, the heir to Toyota with a reported a networth of $1.5 Billion.

A post shared by Hip Hop Weekly Radio (@hiphopweeklyradio) on

His family owns the rights to the distribution of Toyota vehicles in Saudi Arabia. This is the first time we’ve seen the bad gal publicly romantic since her short fling with Drake a couple of years ago — or her tumultuous on again off again relationship with Chris Brown.

Looks like Rihanna skipped the BET Awards to be with Jameel in Spain over the weekend. In the words of the star herself, must have love on the brain.

Today is Rihanna's birthday and we are celebrating by honoring her in photos. From sexy to iconic, Rih knows how to make love to the camera!


 

