Method Man’s Mental Health | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 20, 2024

Wu-Tang Clan The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency - Opening Night

Source: Shy McGrath / Getty

 

Veteran hip-hop heavyweight Method Man, never one to hold his tongue whether in the booth or in-person, recently paid a visit to Carmelo Anthony and The Kid Mero over at 7PM In Brooklyn podcast where he spoke very candidly about his struggles in combatting mental health.

 

 

RELATED: The TikTok Ban Is Spreading Across the World | The Amanda Seales Show

The conversation was so compelling in fact that it trickled over here to The Amanda Seales Show. Not only did Supreme and Amanda give the Wu-Tang Clan standout member his rightful props, but they also got a bit honest about their own ways of dealing with mental health and why, particularly for Black people, it should be a top priority.

 

Watch our conversation surrounding Method Man’s mental health below on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

