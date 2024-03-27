Listen Live
Will and Jada’s: Charity Is Shutting Down

Published on March 27, 2024

Will and Jada’s Charity Is Shutting Down
The Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation is shutting down.
According to a report in Variety, ever since “the slap” at the Oscars in 2022, the foundation has lost revenue by 83% when corporations like American Airlines and CAA
decided not to donate to the foundation anymore.
The foundation focused on health and wellness, arts education, and sustainability.
According to the report, Will and Jada had planned to dissolve the foundation before “the slap.”
  • What must Will and Jada do to resuscitate their careers after “the slap?”

