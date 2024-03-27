SWV, Xscape: Going On Tour

Listen Live
Published on March 27, 2024

Get your outfits ready. SWV and Xscape are going on tour together!
The 30-city “Queens of R&B” Tour will take place this summer.
News of the tour was revealed during the latest episode of Sherri Shpherd’s talk show, Sherri.
The tour kicks off in California on June 27. Mya, Total, and 702 will also be joining the tour.
  • Who do you want to see perform live that you haven’t seen in a long time?

