Rihanna And Cardi B: Spotted Together [VIDEO]

Rihanna and Cardi B have fans very excited.
This comes after the two were spotted together.
Fan comments included, “Now give us that collab,” “That’s amazing! It must have been an incredible night filled with star
power and great vibes,” “All the haters that said Rihanna will never collab with Cardi are crying! I love this,” and “Nicki is
gonna unfollow her.”
- If they did a song together, what would you want the topic to be about?
