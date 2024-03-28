Listen Live
Travis Kelce: Defends His Dad Bod

Published on March 28, 2024

Travis Kelce is on the defense about his “dad bod.”

This comes after pictures surfaced with him and Taylor Swift on the beach.

On their podcast, he and his brother discussed now being the same weight.

And Travis said, ‘We’re in the same weight class now. It’s March! We’re in the same weight class right now.”

  • What do you think of dad bods?

 

