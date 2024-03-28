Diddy’s: L.A. Home Now A Popular Tour Bus Destination After The Raid

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy’s Los Angeles estate has become a hot spot for tourists following the recent federal raids on the property.

Tour bus companies have reported increased interest from customers wanting to catch a glimpse of the mansion. Despite the influx of visitors, some companies claim that their buses regularly pass by Diddy’s house.

The raids reportedly caught the mogul off guard, and he has denied any wrongdoing while calling the operation a “witch hunt.”

Despite the chaos, tourists continue to flock to Diddy’s estate, making it a major point of interest for sightseers.

Even if Diddy isn’t charged with a crime, do you think Diddy has already been judged?