Listen Live
Entertainment

Diddy’s: L.A. Home Now A Popular Tour Bus Destination After The Raid

Diddy's L.A. Home Now a Popular Tour Bus Destination After Federal Raid

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Diddy’s Los Angeles estate has become a hot spot for tourists following the recent federal raids on the property.
Tour bus companies have reported increased interest from customers wanting to catch a glimpse of the mansion. Despite the influx of visitors, some companies claim that their buses regularly pass by Diddy’s house.
The raids reportedly caught the mogul off guard, and he has denied any wrongdoing while calling the operation a “witch hunt.”
Despite the chaos, tourists continue to flock to Diddy’s estate, making it a major point of interest for sightseers.
Even if Diddy isn’t charged with a crime, do you think Diddy has already been judged?

More from 100.3
Trending
Bad Boy Reunion Tour
Entertainment

Diddy’s: L.A. Home Now A Popular Tour Bus Destination After The Raid

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Shaquille O'Neal
Entertainment

***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq’s Junk Is*** [VIDEO]

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close