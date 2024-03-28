Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

POTC Trillville Throwback Thursday Graphic

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

When it comes to our ATL music legends, we show pride in the ones who paved the way for the South to be one of the most influential destinations in rap!

That’s why we practically rolled out the red carpet for our sit-down with Trillville. With a new album on the horizon in the form of the highly-anticipated Welcome To Crunkville, which also comes paired with a biopic to boot, it was the perfect time to check in with Don P, LA and Dirty Mouth for the one time.

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Big Boogie Breaks Down His New DJ Drama Mixtape REDRUM Wizard

Colorful casting aside — get em, Scrappy! — Trillville is making sure to cross their “T’s” and dot their “I’s” when it comes to this project, mainly by having all the original players involved and releasing a musical component that fits into everything perfectly. The fellas seemed real excited for what’s in store while speaking with Incognito and DJ Misses, which as we all know is always a vibe.

 

Watch our full interview with the whole Trillville right here on Posted On The Corner:

The post Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Trillville Updates Us On New Music And Bringing The ‘Crunk’ Back

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Black Business Spotlight Winner Gentle Touch
Entrepreneurship

Black Business Spotlight: Nicole Stewart

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close