100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Sixers’ star Kelly Oubre may have a hefty fine incoming after his post game verbal assault against the referees Wednesday night.

In the closing seconds of the matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers, Oubre drove to the basket with the last possession of the game and was bumped on his shot attempt but there was no whistle blown.

As time expired and the Clippers began to celebrate their close call victory, Oubre took matters into his on hands, walking up to each referee individually and calling them a b***h.

Oubre went as far as to make a claim to one of the referees that his ‘mom is a b***h’. Oubre was then ushered to the locker room where he had to face the media and have a response for his actions.

He admitted his actions were very uncharacteristic and alluded too losing his composure in the heat of the moment. He understands that the refs’ ‘are human too’, Oubre was frustrated with the lack of calls his team got versus Los Angeles. But nevertheless, he agrees his actions were not called for and he is willing to take the heat.

“I want to apologize for just losing my cool, because that’s something I try to work on each and every day, and try to represent God in the best way I possibly can, and that wasn’t it. I just ask for forgiveness.” “It wasn’t cool, so I’ll take whatever penalties come with that.”

READ MORE:

RELATED:76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Hit by Car, Set to Miss Significant Time

RELATED: James Harden Lays HANDS on Someone in Vegas [WATCH]

RELATED: Sixers Fans GO OFF on Social Media as Joel Embiid Alludes Leaving Philadelphia

Sixers’ Oubre GOES OFF on Refs After Late Game No-Call was originally published on rnbphilly.com