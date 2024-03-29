Listen Live
'Cowboy Carter' Arrives! Here Who Is Featured On The Album

'Cowboy Carter' Arrives! Here Who Is Featured on The Album

Published on March 29, 2024

‘Cowboy Carter’ Arrives! Here Who Is Featured on The Album

Beyoncé covers The Beatles’ 1968 track “Blackbird” on her new country album Cowboy Carter, which also features a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”
The cover of “Blackbird” has sparked an emotional response from fans, who praise Beyonce’s rendition of the classic song.
Additionally, the album features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Tanner Adell, Willie Nelson, Post Malone, and her daughter, Rumi Carter.
Cowboy Carter contains a total of 27 tracks and marks Beyoncé’s first foray into country music.
  • What is your favorite song on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter?”

