Cincinnati: Is Spring Cleaning Good For You?

Cincinnati: Is Spring Cleaning Good For You?

Published on March 29, 2024

Spring cleaning can be good for your health.
Experts say just 20 minutes of cleaning can reduce stress and anxiety levels by as much as 20%.
It can also help you breathe easier as hundreds of thousands of dust mites can live in bedding, furniture, carpets, or curtains in your home, triggering allergies and asthma.
Cleaning can help you eat healthier too.
A study published in Psychology Science showed that people who worked in an organized area were twice as likely to opt for an apple over a chocolate bar than those
who worked at a messy desk.

Reducing home hazards such as clutter also minimizes your risk of tripping and hurting yourself and it can help you burn calories too.
  • How often do you change your sheets?

