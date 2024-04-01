Cardi B Details Embarrassing Encounter With Rihanna, Paris Hilton
Cardi B shared an embarrassing moment from a recent Hollywood party where she met Rihanna and Paris Hilton, realizing later that she had something black in her teeth the whole time.
The rapper recounted the awkward encounter during a livestream, highlighting her nervousness while chatting with the celebrities.
She recalled, “I’m talking to Paris Hilton. I’m talking to Rihanna and everything. I’m smiling because, you know, when I smile like, I get nervous.”
“I’m all up in Paris Hilton’s face and everything because we’re sitting like right across, like right next to each other,” she recounted before confessing, “You know when I f****** went home, you know what I noticed? That I have something black right here.”
Pointing at her teeth, she exclaimed, “I noticed I had something black in my f****** teeth the whole f****** time.”
-
What has been your most embarrassing moment?
-
Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains 'King Of R&B' Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Radio One Cincinnati & The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Present: The Easter Egg Express
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats