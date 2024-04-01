Listen Live
Entertainment

Will Smith: Snaps Epic Easter Selfie With His Family

Will Smith: Snaps Epic Easter Selfie With His Family

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Will Smith Snaps Epic Easter Selfie with His Family — and Sparkly Pink Bunny Ears!

Will Smith shared a group selfie on Instagram featuring his family members, including his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their children, Jaden and Willow, and his mother, brother, and son from a previous relationship.

Pinkett Smith recently opened up about their relationship, revealing that despite being separated since 2016, they are committed to staying together.

The couple faced challenges, including the 2022 Oscars incident where Smith slapped Chris Rock, but Pinkett Smith emphasized the importance of accepting each other’s flaws and embracing their journey together.

Pinkett Smith discussed their relationship in various interviews, highlighting their efforts to work through their issues and strengthen their bond.

How do you handle your partner’s flaws?

 

RELATED TAGS

Will Smith

More from 100.3
Trending
Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
Entertainment

Will Smith: Snaps Epic Easter Selfie With His Family

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Sports

2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close