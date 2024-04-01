100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith Snaps Epic Easter Selfie with His Family — and Sparkly Pink Bunny Ears!

Will Smith shared a group selfie on Instagram featuring his family members, including his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their children, Jaden and Willow, and his mother, brother, and son from a previous relationship.

Pinkett Smith recently opened up about their relationship, revealing that despite being separated since 2016, they are committed to staying together.

The couple faced challenges, including the 2022 Oscars incident where Smith slapped Chris Rock, but Pinkett Smith emphasized the importance of accepting each other’s flaws and embracing their journey together.

Pinkett Smith discussed their relationship in various interviews, highlighting their efforts to work through their issues and strengthen their bond.

