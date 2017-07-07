Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How Tyga Feels About Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Beef

See what T-Raww has to say about his ex.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

2015 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


After the drama that is Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian played out on the Internet for the world to see this week, many people wondered what Chy’s other baby daddy, Tyga, thought about the madness.

TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX as he weighed in on BlacRob’s beef. Before giving a verbal response, Tyga’s face said it all. He then curved the question and plugged his upcoming project. Kylie Jenner‘s ex, who has joint custody of their son, was also asked if he thought Chyna should get custody Dream after the whole ordeal — but Tyga just laughed it off.

As for whether or not he has his eye on anyone since his split from Kylie, T-Raww answered, “I’m focused right now. Taking care of my business, taking care of my son.” Tyga has come a long way since the days of him arguing back and forth with Blac Chyna. Remember the time she exposed his texts and claimed he hacked her Twitter? It seems like just yesterday.

Check out the video here.

Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)

18 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen “Not Dating” Each Other (PHOTOS)

Every Time Kylie Jenner & Tyga Were Seen "Not Dating" Each Other (PHOTOS)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 week ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 week ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 4 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 4 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 5 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 5 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 5 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 6 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 6 months ago
01.10.17
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 6 months ago
12.29.16
Photos