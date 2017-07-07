Watch: Suge Knight Begs Judge To Let Him See His Lawyers

Source: (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / Getty
Suge Knight is still in prison and still putting on a show during his court appearances.
TMZ reports that on Thursday, the former Death Row CEO was more talkative than usual in court as he begged the judge to let him talk to all his lawyers and complained that without access to his full team, he won’t be able to adequately prepare for trial. However, the judge made it clear that he doesn’t have the power to unleash his full legal team, another judge has to do that.
You may recall, Suge has been locked up since January of 2015, after being accused of murder and assault. As for his restrictions while behind bars, a judge has placed severe limitations on Suge, due to his infamous criminal past, and his gang associations, which authorities claim have put the entire jail at risk. His murder trial is scheduled to start on January 8, 2018.
Check out footage of Suge Knight’s recent court appearance above.
1. Suge has a laugh while participating in a little turn up.
Source:Getty
1 of 34
2. The time he looked upset while taking a mugshot--rightfully so.
Source:Getty
2 of 34
3. The time he seemed to be throwing shade while Tupac was not in the mood to take pics.
Source:Getty
3 of 34
4. The time he looked genuinely perplexed.
Source:Getty
4 of 34
5. The time he almost smiled for a pic.
Source:Getty
5 of 34
6. The Death Row founder is seen minding his own business amidst a sea of photographers.
Source:Getty
6 of 34
7. Sometimes a cubano is just that good.
Source:Getty
7 of 34
8. The time he partied a little too hard.
Source:Getty
8 of 34
9. The time he kept it cool while on the red carpet.
Source:Getty
9 of 34
10. The time he rubbed shoulders with Benzino and Russell Simmons.
Source:Getty
10 of 34
11. The time he almost threw up a peace sign.
Source:Getty
11 of 34
12. When he got chummy and goofy with a lady friend.
Source:Getty
12 of 34
13. The ironic moment he and Metta World Peace--then Ron Artest--threw up peace signs.
Source:Getty
13 of 34
14. The time he thought he was too gangster to pull off a plaid shirt.
Source:Getty
14 of 34
15. The time he helped his friend show off an ill chain.
Source:Getty
15 of 34
16. The time he pointed to a guy.
Source:Getty
16 of 34
17. And then did it again.
Source:Getty
17 of 34
18. The time he was straight chillin'.
Source:Getty
18 of 34
19. The time he finally showed off his pearly whites.
Source:Getty
19 of 34
20. The time he did not understand.
Source:Getty
20 of 34
21. The time he hung out and pointed at Kanye.
Source:Getty
21 of 34
22. The time he winked at the camera.
Source:Getty
22 of 34
23. The time he was just being Suge Knight.
Source:Getty
23 of 34
24. The time he stared down his cigar.
Source:Getty
24 of 34
25. And then was completely unbothered.
Source:Getty
25 of 34
26. The time he cozied up to some ladies.
Source:Getty
26 of 34
27. Then snuggled another lucky gal.
Source:Getty
27 of 34
28. The time he towered over Jermaine Dupri.
Source:Getty
28 of 34
29. The time he hung out with some brunettes.
Source:Getty
29 of 34
30. Then played Santa to Tila Tequila.
Source:Getty
30 of 34
31. The time he made this fashion choice.
Source:Getty
31 of 34
32. The time he wore stripes.
Source:Getty
32 of 34
33. That time he and Tupac hung out with Goodie Mob.
Source:Instagram
33 of 34
34. Back when Death Row Records was reigning supreme in Hip Hop.
Source:Instagram
34 of 34
Continue reading 34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening
34 Throwback Pics Of Suge Knight At His Least Threatening
Suge Knight's reputation usually precedes him — so much so that many people know more about his criminal history than his track record as a CEO.
The music exec has had a long history of menacing activity and is currently behind bars on an attempted murder charge. But it's not all guns and gangs with Suge. We rarely get to see the soft side of the father and businessman
Check out these throwback flicks of Suge Knight's least threatening moments.