Nicki Minaj: Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks

Nicki Minaj celebrated Easter with her family, sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game and showcasing her Barbie-inspired style.
The rapper enjoyed the game with her husband and son, “Papa Bear,” after a successful world tour and launching her own nail and sneaker lines.
April 12 marks Nicki’s first shoe collaboration. The “Barbz” frontwoman collaborated with Loci on the sneakers.
On March 29, the femcee posted on Instagram, “11 completely distinct designs for you to choose from. A dream realized.”
What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s new shoes?
