Listen Live
Entrepreneurship

Nicki Minaj: Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks

Nicki Minaj: Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks

Published on April 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Nicki Minaj celebrated Easter with her family, sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game and showcasing her Barbie-inspired style.

The rapper enjoyed the game with her husband and son, “Papa Bear,” after a successful world tour and launching her own nail and sneaker lines.

April 12 marks Nicki’s first shoe collaboration. The “Barbz” frontwoman collaborated with Loci on the sneakers.

On March 29, the femcee posted on Instagram, “11 completely distinct designs for you to choose from. A dream realized.”

What do you think of Nicki Minaj’s new shoes?

RELATED TAGS

at Celebrates courtside Easter Family knicks nicki minaj sitting The With

More from 100.3
Trending
Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York
Entrepreneurship

Nicki Minaj: Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks

R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Sports

2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
Entertainment

Will Smith: Snaps Epic Easter Selfie With His Family

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close