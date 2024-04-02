100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix Is Taking It Back to the 80s

Netflix is celebrating the 80s with a special movie collection.

After celebrating the films from 1974 that turned 50, Netflix will now release a collection of big movie titles that hit theaters in 1984… 40 years ago.

Films to be included in the collection are Beverly Hills Cop, Gremlins, Ghostbusters, The Karate Kid, Amadeus, and more.

Grab your popcorn and get your double feature nights ready; the collection is available on Netflix now.