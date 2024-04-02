CLOSE
Beyonce’s New ‘Cowboy Carter’ Album Is Missing Tracks On Vinyl, Fans Say
Beyoncé fans who pre-ordered her new album on vinyl are disappointed, as five tracks are missing.
Cowboy Carter, was released to critical acclaim on Friday (March 29). The missing tracks include “Spaghetti,” “Flamenco,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Ya Ya,” and “Oh Louisiana,” leading to fans expressing their frustration on social media.
@Deronworld tweeted, “Beyoncé releasing a vinyl without major tracks is SO unlike her…I’m really in shock.”
Another fan wrote, “just received my Cowboy Carter vinyl with missing songs.”
- Should Beyoncé release visuals for the missing Cowboy Carter tracks for fans?
