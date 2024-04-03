100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has climbed to a staggering $1.09 billion.

The new figure comes after no one matched all the numbers in Monday’s drawing. In fact, the last time someone

won was on January 1st, when a Michigan resident scored $824.4 million, lottery officials say.

Wednesday’s jackpot will mark the fourth-largest payout in Powerball history, officials say.