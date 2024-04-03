Listen Live
Powerball Jackpot: Reaches $1.09 Billion

Powerball Jackpot: Reaches $1.09 Billion

Published on April 3, 2024

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has climbed to a staggering $1.09 billion.
The new figure comes after no one matched all the numbers in Monday’s drawing. In fact, the last time someone
won was on January 1st, when a Michigan resident scored $824.4 million, lottery officials say.
Wednesday’s jackpot will mark the fourth-largest payout in Powerball history, officials say.
  • What would you do with $1.09 billion?

powerball jackpot Reaches

