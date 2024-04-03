CLOSE
Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.09 Billion
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has climbed to a staggering $1.09 billion.
The new figure comes after no one matched all the numbers in Monday’s drawing. In fact, the last time someone
won was on January 1st, when a Michigan resident scored $824.4 million, lottery officials say.
Wednesday’s jackpot will mark the fourth-largest payout in Powerball history, officials say.
- What would you do with $1.09 billion?
More from 100.3
-
Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains 'King Of R&B' Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors
-
Ohio Man Accused Of Being Diddy’s ‘Drug Mule’
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Radio One Cincinnati & The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin Present: The Easter Egg Express
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats