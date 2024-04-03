Listen Live
Entertainment

Lil Wayne: Is Headed To Wrestlemania [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne: Is Headed to Wrestlemania

Published on April 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
This year, Lil Wayne is going to have his Wrestlemania moment.

During last night’s WWE Raw show before the big event, Lil Wayne appeared in a segment and confirmed that
he will debut a new single during professional wrestling’s biggest night.
Imma be there, and you know what, I’m bringing my single, said Weezy during his segment. World premiere.
Wrestlemania. You know what it is.
Wrestlemania 40 takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this weekend.
  • Who are you hoping wins big at this year’s event?

More from 100.3
Trending
R. Kelly The Buffet
Celebrity News & Gossip

Timbaland Says R. Kelly Remains ‘King Of R&B’ Despite Sex Crimes! (Video)

Entertainment

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News

Meet Ronald Isley’s Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him

Rhythm on the River
Rhythm On the River

Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule

Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Cast
Entertainment

Will Smith: Snaps Epic Easter Selfie With His Family

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Sports

2024 Reds Opening Day: What You Need to Know

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close