Lil Wayne: Is Headed To Wrestlemania [VIDEO]

This year, Lil Wayne is going to have his Wrestlemania moment.
During last night’s WWE Raw show before the big event, Lil Wayne appeared in a segment and confirmed that
he will debut a new single during professional wrestling’s biggest night.
Imma be there, and you know what, I’m bringing my single, said Weezy during his segment. World premiere.
Wrestlemania. You know what it is.
Wrestlemania 40 takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia this weekend.
- Who are you hoping wins big at this year’s event?
