This Day in Music History: Beyoncé and Jay-Z Get Married
Beyoncé and JAY-Z are celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary on April 4, marking the day they tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2008.
The couple first met in the late 1990s and started dating around 2000. They have three children together and renewed their vows in 2018.
Despite facing challenges, including rumors of infidelity, the couple has remained strong and supportive of each other, with Jay-Z publicly defending Beyoncé at the Grammy Awards in February.
