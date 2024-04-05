Listen Live
Netflix: Cast Revealed For ‘Beauty in Black’

Cast Revealed for ‘Beauty in Black’

Published on April 5, 2024

Cast Revealed for ‘Beauty in Black’
Netflix has revealed the new Tyler Perry series Beauty in Black cast.
Notable names joining the cast are Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Crystle Stewart, and more.
In the series, two successful Black women’s lives intersect after pivotal events. Tyler Perry will serve as writer, director, and producer for the 16-episode hour-long series.
This latest project is part of the deal between Perry and Netflix under their creative partnership.
  • What are your top three Tyler Perry projects?
  • What is it that draws you to Tyler Perry films?

